Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Oblong in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OBLG opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81. Oblong has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Oblong will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oblong during the fourth quarter worth about $17,990,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

