ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 537,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,557. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $169.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.76. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ObsEva will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ObsEva by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

