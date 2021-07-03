Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Raised to C$4.75 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$4.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$337.84 million and a P/E ratio of -379.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$4.68.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$617,449.58. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301 in the last quarter.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.