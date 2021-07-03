Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 352035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

