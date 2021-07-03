Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Denbury by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Denbury by 5,772.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $8,467,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Denbury stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.68.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.