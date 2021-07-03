Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 4,885 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 195.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 93.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 17.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,839,169.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $250.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.11.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

