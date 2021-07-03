Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 228.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,598,000 after buying an additional 253,378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $161.37 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

