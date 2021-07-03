Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -212.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

