OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to announce sales of $87.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the highest is $88.22 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $90.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $355.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $346.90 million to $364.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.13 million, with estimates ranging from $365.63 million to $393.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.