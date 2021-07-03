OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $7.79 or 0.00022532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $219,185.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 439% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00758452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

