Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
