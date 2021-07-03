Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Up 35.3% in June

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $258.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

