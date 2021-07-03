Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

ORI stock opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

