Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OLO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. 213,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,303. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $263,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

