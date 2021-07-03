Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE:OMC opened at $80.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.08. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

