Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 33.2% in June

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 802,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 202,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,269. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

