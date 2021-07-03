Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 779,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 437.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.