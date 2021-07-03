Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $239,588,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

