Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 16,681 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.47.

Shares of OGI stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

