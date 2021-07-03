Optiver Holding B.V. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

FAN opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.