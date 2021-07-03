Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,382,500 shares of company stock worth $500,398,350. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09. Oracle has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.