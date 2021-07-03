Oribel Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,048. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.67. 1,563,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

