Oribel Capital Management LP Increases Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after buying an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after buying an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Yandex by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $155,971,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Yandex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,199,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of YNDX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.98. Yandex has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.