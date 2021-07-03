Oribel Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oribel Capital Management LP cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,102,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.63. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

