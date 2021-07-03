Oribel Capital Management LP Takes $1.52 Million Position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 151,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSIBU. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,012,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $6,000,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $2,931,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.