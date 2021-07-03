Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 915,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. COVA Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of COVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.