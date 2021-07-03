Oribel Capital Management LP Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 915,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. COVA Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of COVA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of COVA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
COVA Acquisition Profile
