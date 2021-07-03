ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 128,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE:IX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.84. 18,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. ORIX has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.68.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of ORIX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

