Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.40.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Hall sold 32,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$178,146.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,333,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,714,853.81. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,455,217.12.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.