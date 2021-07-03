Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.79.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.