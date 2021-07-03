Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,193,500 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 1,642,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS OUTFF remained flat at $$4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $4.79.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile
