Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $3.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUTKY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of OUTKY remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.96. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

