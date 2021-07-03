Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,833 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,825. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $594.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $520.96. The company has a market capitalization of $282.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

