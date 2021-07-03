Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $3.73 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 51,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000. The TJX Companies makes up 0.8% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $777,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.25. 3,058,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,136. The company has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

