Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 279,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 31,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

Shares of IAC traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.07. 303,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.49) EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

