Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $91,557,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,066,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,568 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.