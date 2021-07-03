Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $3.03 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $581.88. 275,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,902. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.00 and a 52-week high of $582.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

In related news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total value of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

