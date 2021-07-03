Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $6.45 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 83,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.90. 5,572,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,135,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $120.88 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

