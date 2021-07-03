Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 313,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,316. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $251.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.