Pancake Bunny Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $4.80 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.41 or 0.00047240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

