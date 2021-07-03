Parker-Hannifin’s (PH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $364.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $308.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $174.07 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.