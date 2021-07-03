Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wolfe Research raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $105.00. Wolfe Research currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Paychex traded as high as $108.27 and last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 17714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

About Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

