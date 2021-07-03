Pennon Group Plc (PNN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,134.50 ($14.82) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.52. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,167.80 ($15.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.04. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

