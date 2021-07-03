Penta Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Penta has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.81 million and $82,375.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00756082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.58 or 0.07728417 BTC.

Penta Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

