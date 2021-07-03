Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $891.63 million-$920.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $823.98 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.94.

PNR stock opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

