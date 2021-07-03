pEOS (PEOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $13.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00141082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00169467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,793.89 or 1.00039194 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.