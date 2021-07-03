Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Perion Network in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Perion Network’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.93 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of PERI opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,897,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 423,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 548.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 246,322 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

