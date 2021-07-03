Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Update

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PSHZF traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 11,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,150. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.77. Pershing Square has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company structured as a closed end fund which makes concentrated investments principally in North American companies. Pershing Square Holdings Ltd is based in Amsterdam.

