Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEYUF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. This is a positive change from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

