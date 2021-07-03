Phoneum (PHT) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Phoneum has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $668,479.44 and $7,304.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00756082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,674.58 or 0.07728417 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,916,570,727 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

