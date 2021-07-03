PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BOCOM International

BOCOM International cut shares of PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PPCCY stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. PICC Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.4583 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

