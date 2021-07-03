PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PFN opened at $11.10 on Friday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

