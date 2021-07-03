PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $13.14 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
